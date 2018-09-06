Netherlands 2 Peru 1: Depay bags brace as Sneijder bows out

Wesley Sneijder's Netherlands farewell ended in victory as Memphis Depay scored a brace in Thursday's 2-1 friendly triumph over Peru.

With luminaries from the team that Sneijder helped to reach the 2010 World Cup final looking on, the 34-year-old toiled throughout his 134th and final Oranje appearance as Pedro Aquino's first-half goal looked likely to take down an uninspired home side.

Ricardo Gareca's Peru impressed many at the World Cup despite their group-stage exit and they were once again well-organised, physical and opportunistic in Amsterdam, while Ronald Koeman's side showed little of the steel and flair that typified Sneijder's international career.

But the introduction of highly rated Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong helped to turn the game, the 21-year-old providing an assist for the equaliser from Depay, who won the match with a goal he created and finished himself to put himself in the shop window as he seeks a move away from Lyon.

Poor control early on by Daley Blind allowed Andre Carrillo to dispossess him and carve the Dutch defence open before squaring to Yoshimar Yotun, who somehow fired wide despite having time and space to pick his spot.

Peru continued to create the better chances and Aquino rose highest to head Christian Cueva's delivery into the top-right corner.

Koeman sent on De Jong for the second half and just before the hour mark, the substitute won the ball near the box and squared to Depay, who applied a simple low finish to Pedro Gallese's left.

Sneijder was replaced by Quincy Promes and received a rousing ovation, but it was De Jong's name that rang out around the stadium before Depay clinched victory.

The former Manchester United man picked out Promes, whose shot rebounded back off a defender for the Lyon forward to side-foot into the left corner.

What does it mean: Results remain strong in Koeman era

Koeman's record of having lost just one game since taking over as head coach remains in tact – barely. He will know his side took too long to get up to speed on the night and may not find it so easy to bounce back if they start as slowly against France on Sunday.

Pat on the back: Sneijder effective to the end

One of European football's best midfielders of the 21st century, Sneijder showed plenty of glimpses of the immaculate touch and match-changing vision that made him such an asset to Netherlands for 15 years, and went out with his head held high.

Boot up the backside: Blundering Blind

Defensive lapses were often Netherlands' undoing in their disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign and they were back on display against Peru, courtesy of Blind, who turned a situation in which his side were comfortably in possession into a Peru break that gave them the early momentum.

What's next

Koeman's men travel to Paris for their opening Nations League match against world champions France in a group that also features the wounded animal of Germany, who Peru meet in a friendly in their next match.