Netherlands call up Vorm and Van Ginkel for England game

Michel Vorm and Marco van Ginkel have been called up by Netherlands for Tuesday's friendly against England.

Tottenham's Vorm replaces Ajax's Jasper Cillessen in the squad for the Wembley match after the goalkeeper broke his nose in a training-ground collision with striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

However, either Kenneth Vermeer or Jeroen Zoet is expected to take Cillessen's place in goal.

Van Ginkel, who is on loan at PSV from Chelsea, replaces Davy Klaassen after the Ajax midfielder suffered a knee injury.

Netherlands travel to London without Wesley Sneijder, who withdrew from the squad after picking up a hamstring injury in Netherlands' 3-2 defeat to France.