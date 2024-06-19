Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit reacts after Dutch fans accused of 'blackface' fancy dress

Ruud Gullit in action for the Netherlands against England at Euro 88.

Netherlands great Ruud Gullit has reportedly reacted to the 'blackface' controversy that followed his team's opening Euro 2024 match.

A group of fans in the stands for the Netherlands' 2-1 win over Poland in Hamburg on Sunday were seen dressed up as the 61-year-old, sporting wigs, moustaches and the iconic Euro 88-winning Dutch kit, and had painted their faces black.

This saw the supporters quickly condemned and accused of 'blackface' which is widely seen as racist and dates back to the 19th century.

And while a backlash has followed the fans' decision to paint their faces, the player himself has now reportedly responded and said that he is not offended.

"I actually feel honoured," Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports him as saying regarding the incident.

Gullit's comments come after one of the fans said he would not be dressing up as the former AC Milan and Chelsea man again.

Three Dutch fans dressed as Ruud Gullit and faced widespread criticism for blackface (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Maybe I made a mistake or it's a blind spot," supporter Bart van de Ven told DutchNews

"The last thing I want to do is hurt people and that's why I've decided to stop.

"I've had a lot of really nice responses as well, but clearly there is a group who feel differently. I have to respect that and listen to it. The last thing I want is for people to have a certain unpleasant association with my act."

The Netherlands are next in action when they take on pre-tournament favourites France on Friday evening, before concluding their Group D fixtures against Austria on Tuesday.

