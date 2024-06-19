Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit reacts after Dutch fans accused of 'blackface' fancy dress

A group of fans painted their faces black as they dressed up as Ruud Gullit for the Netherlands' win over Poland

Ruud Gullit in action for the Netherlands against England at Euro 88. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netherlands great Ruud Gullit has reportedly reacted to the 'blackface' controversy that followed his team's opening Euro 2024 match. 

A group of fans in the stands for the Netherlands' 2-1 win over Poland in Hamburg on Sunday were seen dressed up as the 61-year-old, sporting wigs, moustaches and the iconic Euro 88-winning Dutch kit, and had painted their faces black. 

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.