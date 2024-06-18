Wow! The stunning Nike England anthem jacket is selling FAST

Have you seen the Nike England anthem jacket that England wore against Serbia?

England began Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win with their magnificent home kit paired with white shorts – but it was an all-white look before a ball was kicked that caught the attention from many.

We certainly weren't expecting this jacket at the Euros.

The Nike England anthem jacket has come out of nowhere - and it's absolutely stunning

When the England kits dropped in March, there was surprise from some, with a purple away kit brought out for the change strip. This look carried over for the wider gear that the Three Lions have been wearing in the run-up to the tournament.

England's anthem jacket during the March internationals incorporated plenty of navy and deep red, with a stripy collar – but that's not what we saw against the Serbia the other day.

Image 1 of 2 England's jacket against Serbia… (Image credit: Getty Images)

…is different to the one we've seen so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

This angelic all-white outfit bears a little similarity to the jacket that Team GB's athletes donned when they took to the Olympic Stadium at London 2012. It's all white, with a gold Swoosh – OK, Nike call it 'sesame'.

It's got a hood enclosed, and there's a thick black zip on this one, too. Perfect for the kind of summer we've had so far.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

This one is still available on Nike.com – but it probably won't be for much longer.

Where to buy

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike England anthem jacket England have turned up to Euro 2024 rocking all-white – and this jacket looks fantastic Our expert review: Specifications Sizes: S-XXL Colour: Summit White/Summit White/Black/Sesame Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Hood enclosed + Gold Nike Swoosh + All-white

