Wow! The stunning Nike England anthem jacket is selling FAST
The beautiful Nike England anthem jacket from the Three Lions' opener against Serbia is available on Nike.com right now - but hurry because it won't be for long
Have you seen the Nike England anthem jacket that England wore against Serbia?
England began Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win with their magnificent home kit paired with white shorts – but it was an all-white look before a ball was kicked that caught the attention from many.
We certainly weren't expecting this jacket at the Euros.
The Nike England anthem jacket has come out of nowhere - and it's absolutely stunning
When the England kits dropped in March, there was surprise from some, with a purple away kit brought out for the change strip. This look carried over for the wider gear that the Three Lions have been wearing in the run-up to the tournament.
England's anthem jacket during the March internationals incorporated plenty of navy and deep red, with a stripy collar – but that's not what we saw against the Serbia the other day.
BUY NOW Get the jacket on Nike.com
This angelic all-white outfit bears a little similarity to the jacket that Team GB's athletes donned when they took to the Olympic Stadium at London 2012. It's all white, with a gold Swoosh – OK, Nike call it 'sesame'.
It's got a hood enclosed, and there's a thick black zip on this one, too. Perfect for the kind of summer we've had so far.
This one is still available on Nike.com – but it probably won't be for much longer.
