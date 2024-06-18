BBC's Euro 2024 studio ceiling appears to fly away, in strange moment after half-time

By
published

The BBC have spent Euro 2024 camped outside the Brandenburg Gate - but what happened with that ceiling?

BBC Euro 2024 studio
(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC Studio for Euro 2024 is a thing of beauty. It's positioned in front of Berlin's most celebrated landmark and it has some fantastic CGI trickery to bring it all together.

But at half-time during Portugal vs Czech Republic on the Beeb, the ceiling of the entire studio appeared to take off, when the green-screening failed. Gary Lineker and the BBC pundits are currently sat in a studio that has full lighting above, with green all around to project a cathedral-like environment that changes with the game – but in a weird glitch, it suddenly failed.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 