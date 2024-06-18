BBC's Euro 2024 studio ceiling appears to fly away, in strange moment after half-time

The BBC Studio for Euro 2024 is a thing of beauty. It's positioned in front of Berlin's most celebrated landmark and it has some fantastic CGI trickery to bring it all together.

But at half-time during Portugal vs Czech Republic on the Beeb, the ceiling of the entire studio appeared to take off, when the green-screening failed. Gary Lineker and the BBC pundits are currently sat in a studio that has full lighting above, with green all around to project a cathedral-like environment that changes with the game – but in a weird glitch, it suddenly failed.

We've heard about cuts at the BBC but we didn't think they'd halve the studio during a game. Of course, Lineker and co. will be none the wiser of what's happening around them.

BBC's coverage of Portugal vs Czech Republic (Image credit: BBC)

It's the one major talking point of the coverage so far. Portugal began the game strongly, with the plethora of talent in their first XI interchanging positions and roles, with Joao Cancelo on the left ahead of Nuno Mendes and Diogo Dalot starting at right-back. Both Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes whipped crosses into the 12-yard box with no one on the end of them.

On seven minutes, the first big chance came to Cristiano Ronaldo with another cross from the left-hand side, with the Al-Nassr forward getting a flick with his forehead towards the ball – though it went just wide. On 25 minutes, Rafael Leao came closest for the Portuguese when he was inches away from a drilled ball that he just couldn't connect with.

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't break the deadlock in the first half (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just after the half-hour mark, Ronaldo was denied at point-blank range by a stunning reaction save to foil the 39-year-old – though the goal may well have been chalked off for offside. On half-time, CR7 had another shot parried in his hunt for a 15th Euros goal.

Ronaldo was, of course, the big news at kick-off, with the Portuguese record scorer becoming the first player to have appeared in six European Championships.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world , while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know .

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany , while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever . With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions .