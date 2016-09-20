Netherlands name 30-man provisional squad for upcoming qualifiers

Netherlands head coach Danny Blind has named a 30-man provisional squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and France.

On the back of a disastrous Euro 2016 qualification campaign, Blind's side got off to a tepid start in World Cup qualification Group A – drawing 1-1 with a Sweden side shorn of their former talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

However, with group favourites France having been held by Belarus, they sit second place after the opening match, and Blind has already lined-up his preliminary squad for the fixtures on October 7 and 10.

Among the newcomers from Blind's most-recent selection are defenders Ron Vlaar and Stefan de Vrij, while PSV Eindhoven youngster Bart Ramselaar – who has netted once in three Eredivise appearances so far this term – has earned his first call-up.

Netherlands provisional squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Maarten Stekelenburg (Everton), Michel Vorm (Tottenham), Jeroen Zoet (PSV).

Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (Wolfsburg), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Rick Karsdorp (Feyenoord), Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord), Kenny Tete (Ajax), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Ron Vlaar (AZ Alkmaar), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Jetro Willems (PSV).

Midfielders: Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United), Jordy Clasie (Southampton), Jorrit Hendrix (PSV), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Davy Propper (PSV), Bart Ramselaar (PSV), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Bas Dost (Sporting CP), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Luciano Narsingh (PSV), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow)