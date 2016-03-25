Netherlands pay tribute to Cruyff during France friendly

Netherlands and France players united to pay tribute to football legend Johan Cruyff during Friday's friendly clash at the Amsterdam ArenA.

Dutch great Cruyff passed away on Thursday in Barcelona at the age of 68 after losing his battle against cancer.

The two teams paid their respect for the icon by stopping the match after 14 minutes for a period of applause, as had been announced before the game.

Prior to kick-off, images of Cruyff were displayed throughout the tunnel area and around the stadium, while all mascots lined up wearing the number 14 jersey he made famous the world over.

France were already 2-0 ahead by the time of the 14th-minute tribute, which came immediately after Olivier Giroud's goal had followed up an early Antoine Griezmann effort.