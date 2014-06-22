Netherlands 'will go for it', says Van Persie

The 2010 finalists top Group B on six points, with Jorge Sampaoli's Chile behind them only on goal difference.

The two nations go head-to-head in Sao Paulo on Monday, with Chile needing to win to top the group and avoid a likely last-16 clash with hosts Brazil.

And the suspended Van Persie said the Dutch would not flirt with their attacking form, which has seen them produce eight goals in two games.

"We believe in each other and we will go for it, we will go for it against any team," the Manchester United man said.

"It doesn't matter against who we play. (The) next one is Chile and we will go for it.

"Although we know that we can draw the game, we want to win."

While Van Persie said he is eyeing top spot in the group, he also conceded he thinks there is not much difference between potential knockout-stage opponents Brazil, Croatia and Mexico.

"I think it's better for us to come first in the group," said Van Persie, who has scored three goals in two games.

"That's the right answer because I've watched a couple of games where Croatia played Mexico and Brazil and they are very similar to me.

"So I don't really have one favourite.

"From our point of view we just have to come first and then see what happens because Brazil play after our game which is interesting.

"We have qualified, but we have to qualify first and then we will see what comes in our path and we just take it from there."

Centre-back Ron Vlaar acknowledged their side had a fair share of critics prior to their 5-1 drubbing of Spain, but said the playing group never doubted their ability.

"The belief in the country wasn't that big," Vlaar said.

"That changed after the Spain game, but we always believed in ourselves and that's where it starts."