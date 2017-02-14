Neuer happy to hear City speculation but denies Guardiola approach

Manuel Neuer says there has been no contact from Manchester City but admits to being pleased by the reported interest from the Premier League club.

The Germany international has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium to link up with former Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola, with Claudio Bravo having been dropped from the first team following a string of unconvincing displays.

Neuer is happy to hear about the speculation but has stressed that there has not been any approach from City and that he is happy at the Allianz Arena.

"There was no contact and, as you know, I'm happy and satisfied here and I've just extended my contract, actually," he told a news conference ahead of Bayern's Champions League last-16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday.

"I'm glad that there's speculation and talk about it. Pep still has my phone number but he hasn't called me, so everything is alright."

Arsenal face the Bundesliga champions with goalkeeping concerns of their own, with out-of-sorts Petr Cech left out in favour of David Ospina, who has been Arsene Wenger's Champions League keeper of choice this season.

Neuer, however, does not think the Gunners will be made any less of a threat with Ospina in goal.

"Both goalkeepers have been doing a great job," said the 30-year-old. "They're both great goalkeepers who both deservedly play at Arsenal and I think the coach has a choice and tries to divide things in a fair way.

"Cech might be the more known name, but Ospina has done a very good job and we know that, whichever goalkeeper we play against, they'll be a good one."