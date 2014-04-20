Neuer set to return for Real clash

The European champions will aim to take another step towards defending their crown when they head to the Bernabeu for the first leg of a last-four clash.

Germany international Neuer has been absent for Bayern's last two games after sustaining a calf problem in the 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

However, the 28-year-old was able to participate in ball work during training on Sunday and is expected to be fit in time for the visit for the Spanish capital.

David Alaba should also be available after missing Saturday's 2-0 win at Eintracht Braunschweig due to a cold, while Diego Contento is back in training following a three-week lay-off with an ankle injury.

Real star Cristiano Ronaldo faces a race to be fit for the first leg after missing his side's last four games with knee and thigh injuries.