Neville fumes at questions over Valencia future

Gary Neville has responded furiously to questions regarding his immediate future at Valencia.

The former England international and Manchester United captain has found his first steps into senior coaching difficult after taking the reins of the La Liga club in December.

A decent run in the Copa del Rey, which has the club in the semi-finals, has been overshadowed by Neville's failure to lead Valencia to a single league win in eight attempts after Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Sporting Gijon.

The Valencia players were booed off the Mestalla pitch after their loss, which leaves them in 12th place in the La Liga table, and led some reporters to question whether the fans wanted Neville out of the club after two months in charge.

"You're asking me about my position," said Neville. "I find this question ridiculous. It's from you. Don't put this on to the fans."

Valencia's winless streak in La Liga now stretches to 11 games, which pre-dates Neville's arrival at the club.

The Englishman will now be focusing on the huge task of knocking Barcelona out of the Copa del Rey to book a place in the final.

The first leg of the semi will take place on Wednesday.