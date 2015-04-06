Neville: Spurs now out of top-four contention

Tottenham - sixth in the Premier League standings - slipped seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United following their 0-0 stalemate at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have only won one of their past three fixtures and they face an uphill battle finishing in the top four with seven matches remaining.

"It's mathematically possible but with a performance like that today, I think you'll find it's difficult really," Neville said on Sky Sports' The Gary Neville Podcast.

"They look a little bit depleted as well. I saw them before Christmas play at home against Everton, and they were really sharp and they looked fiery in that game.

"If I'm looking at them in this last month, you think of the game at Old Trafford, they've gone out of Europe, and they've lost the Capital One Cup.

"They've had a couple of heavy blows in this last four, five weeks and I think at this point in the season, it looks to me like they've just gone over the top a bit.

"They maybe need some reinforcements and that obviously won’t be coming until the end of the season."