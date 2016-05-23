Neville still unsure over Valencia future

Phil Neville is still unsure whether he will remain in his position as Valencia assistant manager.

The former Manchester United player and coach served under three managers over the course of a tumultuous 2015-16 season which saw the club employ Nuno Espirito Santo, his brother Gary and current incumbent Pako Ayestaran.

Valencia eventually finished the campaign in 12th position, a major slump from their top-four berth in the previous season, and Neville revealed the hierarchy are taking their time to make a decision following a poor year at Mestalla.

"We are still in training until Friday and Pako's contract finishes on May 30, but no decision has yet been made by the club," he said to Sky Sports.

"After what we have been through this season, the club is taking its time.

"They have got to find the right man - whether that is Pako or somebody else - but a new manager brings in his own staff, so my position will not be found out for another week."

Neville acknowledged the results of his brother Gary were not good enough, but felt he did make important improvements to professionalism at Valencia.

He added: "The results were not good, you can't hide away from that fact, but when you look back - and it has probably taken a month to digest what actually happened - Gary actually left the inside of the club in better shape than when he first came in.

"It was more professional, he introduced certain things that needed to be done. But the thing with football is it's all about results and we just could not get the results that meant he could continue until the end of the season.

"It was always going to be for the short term, but it was just shorter than the short-term level it was going to be until the end of the season."