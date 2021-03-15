New Balance release leather version of boots

New Balance have paid ode to a timeless classic in their latest release of football boots. Incorporating premium leather onto their Furon v6+ and Tekela v3 boots, the brand mixes modern technology with old school materials.

With Sadio Mane already under contract at the up-and-coming football brand, New Balance recently acquired Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka to partner Liverpool's forward as the poster boys of the brand.

Releasing the boot in what New Balance are describing as a light cyclone colourway, the colour of the leather is unconventional to the bygone era of black leather boots. Complete with lime glow and citrus punch accents, both the Furon v6+ and the Tekela v3 stand out while still offering the best of both worlds of synthetic and leather boots.

New Balance Furon v6+ Leather

Designed specifically for speedsters, the Furon v6+ provides what New Balance describe as "precision at pace".

Integrating the embossed leather upper with a soft knit collar that is synonymous with football boots in the modern game, the Furon v6+ locks players in while maintaining comfort, and most importantly, a lightweight feeling.

Keeping the knit collar at a low profile, the combination of minimal materials and premium leather provides players with the benefits of both modern and classic technologies.

New Balance Tekela v3 Leather

Focussing on creative players aiming to produce the audacious, the Tekela v3 is for "those that see it different".

Utilising leather in these boots doesn't compensate on the quality of product, with the feel and feedback of the boots competing in the competitive football boot industry. With a multi-directional stud configuration and leather forefoot, New Balance have created a boot that, again, contains the mixture of modern and classic.

Claiming that the boots provide ultimate control and contact accuracy, New Balance's Kinetic Stick technology features on the Tekela v3. With strike zones maintained despite the leather upper, the quality of the boot isn't compromised.

Both the New Balance Furon v6+ and New Balance Tekela v3 are available now from Pro-Direct's website.

