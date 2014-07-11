New Leicester deals for Moore and Schlupp

Leicester ended a 10-year absence from the top flight by winning the Championship last term.

A host of players had already committed their futures to Leicester ahead of the new season, including David Nugent, Danny Drinkwater and Kasper Schmeichel.

And Moore and Schlupp have now followed suit, each penning fresh contracts that will keep them at Leicester until 2017.

The 21-year-old Moore told the club's official website: "It feels absolutely brilliant to sign my contract. It's great to get it done and commit my future to this great club.

"This is my home town club and I made it clear that I wanted to stay at Leicester City from the word go."

Moore made 33 appearances for Leicester last term, one more than Schlupp.

On his new deal, the Ghana international said: "I'm Leicester through and through and now I can't wait to try and show what I can do in the Premier League."

Both players are graduates of the club's academy system.

Leicester open their Premier League campaign against Everton on the weekend of August 16 and 17.