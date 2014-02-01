New signings will boost Inter, Thohir says

Brazilian Hernanes completed a reported €17 million move from Lazio on a four-and-a-half year deal on transfer deadline day, while full-back D'Ambrosio joined from Torino on Thursday, after his contract at the Turin outfit was due to expire at the end of the season.

The duo were signed to reinvigorate Inter's bid to return to the UEFA Champions League with Walter Mazzarri's side 11 points adrift of third-place Napoli, despite a promising start to the campaign.

And, though he says there are no guarantees of success, Thohir is hopeful the signings can improve Inter's on-pitch fortunes.

"I think Hernanes and D'Ambrosio are good for Inter and can solve the gaps in the team, because we needed some players added to the team to complete the season," he told Inter's official website.

"We made a collective decision, because I think it's very important we understand not only the strategy side, but also the team, marketing and finance. We needed to look at the whole picture.

"I think it was a good transfer market, which is why I say thank you to the players and presidents who made the deals happen.

"This is football, there are no guarantees the players who join will change the performance of the team. We have to hope it is the best insurance and the best future for Inter to compete from this season."