New sporting director Ross Wilson vows to build ‘a winning Rangers’

New sporting director Ross Wilson has vowed to continue to build “a winning Rangers” after swapping Southampton for Ibrox.

The 36-year-old has spent four-and-a-half years with the Premier League club, having previously been at Watford, Huddersfield and Falkirk during his 15-year career in football.

He returns to Scotland to fill the void left by the departure of Rangers director of football Mark Allen, and will start in November.

Wilson described the role as one he felt he “had to take” and said he is looking forward to developing his working relationship with boss Steven Gerrard, who has steered Rangers to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

“Having worked in football leadership for the last 15 years and for almost a decade in England, now is a good time for me to return to Glasgow and be a part of this famous club,” Wilson told Rangers’ official website.

“I am excited to start next month.

“Steven and his coaching team are doing a great job with things on the pitch, along with the players of course.

“I know some of the squad already and the others I will get to know quickly in the coming weeks.

“Steven and I are in regular contact and I am looking forward to working with him and developing our relationship further.

“I have chosen to leave a fantastic job and people who I am really close to. Southampton isn’t an easy place to leave and it had to be a really interesting opportunity to consider leaving behind what I had there.

“This job, at this stage in my career, was one I felt I had to take and I am both excited and determined to ensure that in working together with the board, Steven and all of our staff we can continue to build an excellent, modern football infrastructure and a winning Rangers.”

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson was pleased to secure the services of Wilson, who will leave his director of football operations role at Southampton on Tuesday.

Robertson said: “He has a terrific track record and he shares our view of what is required to restore Rangers as the dominant force in Scottish football.

“Ross also shares our vision, and that of our manager Steven Gerrard, of where we want to position this club in the years ahead.

“We are delighted Ross has chosen to join us to guide and add greater momentum to the progress already made and I look forward to working with him.”