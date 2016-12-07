New wardrobe top of Jesus' Manchester to-do list

Gabriel Jesus has put a new wardrobe at the top of his priority list when he arrives at Manchester City in January.

The 19-year-old striker bid farewell to Palmeiras on Wednesday after firing them to the Brazilian Serie A title last month, Jesus scoring 12 times across the campaign.

In August, City announced they had won the race for Jesus' signature for a reported initial fee of £27million, the forward agreeing a contract until 2021.

Jesus was in Manchester to watch his new club last weekend as Chelsea secured a 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

City's performance was not top of his concerns, though, after sitting through 90 minutes in the cold England weather.

"I need to focus a lot because adapting there is important, it is a different country, language, culture, all different, [and it is] very cold," he told a media conference.

"When I was watching the game I thought about nothing because it was very cold, it was almost freezing. I was shaking.

"I will have to throw all my clothes out and buy [new ones] from there!"

Jesus hopes the presence of fellow Brazilians Fernandinho and Fernando at City will help him acclimatise, while he has also been impressed by Pep Guardiola.

"I'm glad they have two Brazilians, some Argentine and Spanish," he added. "This will help me a lot.

"I talked to Fernandinho, Fernando [and] Guardiola, I'm very happy to have a friendship with them, they'll help me a lot there.

"It's a radical change, but I have worked hard for it.

"I felt that Guardiola is an excellent person. Technically everyone knows his quality, but what matters to me is the character and I felt that he has it, he is like a Brazilian."