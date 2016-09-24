New York City 4 Chicago Fire 1: Villa nets twice in win

New York City moved top of the Eastern Conference in MLS with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Fire on Friday.

Jefferson Mena and David Villa struck early on at Yankee Stadium before Luis Solignac pulled a goal back for the struggling visitors.

Steven Mendoza scored a brilliant goal to restore City's two-goal lead and Villa completed the scoring late on.

With it, Patrick Vieira's men went top of the Eastern Conference and took another step towards clinching a play-off spot.

The hosts did the damage with two goals in a minute early on.

A well-worked corner led to Khiry Shelton heading across goal for Mena to finish in the eighth minute, before Villa struck.

Solignac netted for Chicago in the 35th minute, but they conceded a third just prior to the break.

Villa played a pass to Mendoza, who curled a brilliant 25-yard effort into the top corner to make it 3-1.

Victory was sealed in the 83rd minute as Villa netted his second.