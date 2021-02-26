Newcastle could welcome back Federico Fernandez for Wolves visit

Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez could return to the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

The Argentinian has missed the last eight games with a thigh problem, but has trained all week and could be included in the matchday party along with striker Joelinton, who has recovered from the kick he took in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Head coach Steve Bruce faces a decision over his goalkeeper with the fit-again Martin Dubravka, who has not made a league appearance since suffering an ankle injury in pre-season, pushing Karl Darlow, while striker Callum Wilson (hamstring), full-back Javier Manquillo (ankle) and Fabian Schar (knee) are still out.

Wolves are still without Willy Boly and Daniel Podence as they bid to extend their unbeaten league run to five matches.

Centre-half Boly (hamstring) and winger Podence (hip) have both missed the last four games after being forced out of the home win against Arsenal at the start of this month.

Brazilian defender Fernando Marcal is also unavailable after being withdrawn from last week’s home win against Leeds.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Krafth, Lewis, Dummett, Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Fraser, Willock, Ritchie, Anderson, Atsu, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll.

Wolves provisional squad: Rui Patricio, Dendoncker, Saiss, Coady, Moutinho, Neves, Nelson Semedo, Jonny, Traore, William Jose, Neto, Fabio Silva, Ait Nouri, Vitor Ferreira, Otasowie, Ruddy, Gibbs-White, Hoever, Kilman, Lonwijk.