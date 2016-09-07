Newcastle Jets sack coach Miller

Newcastle Jets have confirmed the departure of coach Scott Miller, citing "differences related to football matters".

The 34-year-old had only been in charge of the Jets for a season, guiding the 2008 Australian champions to an eighth-place finish in the 10-team league, following eight wins from 27 matches.

"We acknowledge that the timing of this decision is far from ideal given the close proximity of next Hyundai A-League season," Jets chief executive Lawrie McKinna said in a statement.

"But once the decision was made to move in a different direction regarding the head coach role we deemed it to be in everyone's best interests to act quickly."

The Jets open their A-League season against defending champions Adelaide United on October 9.