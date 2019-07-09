Steven Gerrard has responded to speculation linking him with Newcastle United

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has dismissed speculation linking him with Newcastle as "fake news".

The Magpies are on the lookout for a new manager following Rafael Benitez's exit last month.

Gerrard is thought to be one of the names on a shortlist which reportedly also features Mikel Arteta, Quique Sanchez Flores and Garry Monk.

However, the Liverpool legend appeared to rule out a move when he was asked to address the rumours.

"Fake news," he said. "Not that I'm aware of."

Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership in 2018/19, which was Gerrard's first season in management.

