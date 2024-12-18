Newcastle United to wear special kit for Carabao Cup quarter-final

Newcastle United will wear a special edition kit for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Aiming for a spot in the League Cup semi-finals, Newcastle know that they'll need to play a lot better against Brentford than they did in the Premier League a couple of weeks ago, in a game they lost 4-2.

Eddie Howe will have a strong squad to select from, though Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Callum Wilson are all missing though injury. The players who will appear at St. James' Park on Wednesday, though, will look slightly different - thanks to a bespoke design on the home kit.

Newcastle United collaborate with Sam Fender for one-off shirts

The extra detailing on Newcastle's kit (Image credit: Newcastle United/Sam Fender)

As part of a special collaobration with musician Sam Fender, Newcastle's one-off kit will promote his album, 'People Watching', which is set for release in February 2025.

Fender's name and album will sit below the player's kit numbers on the back of shirts, with a limited number of the first team shirts set to be signed after the game and auctioned off in order to raise money for the club's official charity, the Newcastle United Foundation.

The Newcastle kit has thicker stripes this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The collaboration will celebrate Fender returning to St. James' Park next June for three sold-out tour dates, following the conclusion of the Premier League season. He previously performed there in the summer of 2023, too.

Commenting on the exclusive collaboration shirts, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “Newcastle United and Sam Fender have become symbols of pride for the region and play to global audiences. It's a great match, and it’s another opportunity to connect with Sam in a creative way which will excite our supporters and benefit the community.

"The anticipation for Sam’s concerts at St. James’ Park continues to build and not only does this allow us to promote his latest album, it gives us another opportunity to offer supporters a piece of Newcastle United history with the auction donations going to support the incredible work that Newcastle United Foundation continues to do across the region.”

While the one-off shirts remain largely unchanged, the new detailing is a welcome touch, with the auctioned shirts set to make a difference for the charity as well.