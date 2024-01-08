Newcastle United could complete their most controversial transfer yet, thanks to shock Saudi Pro League bombshell

Newcastle United have been linked with their most controversial transfer in recent times, following a major decision from the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund's ownership of Newcastle United has come under intense scrutiny since their takeover in 2021, especially since PIF acquired a number of sides in the Saudi Pro League last summer.

But while high-profile moves between Saudi Arabia and Newcastle haven't yet materialised as expected, things could be about to change this January. Indeed, a shock bombshell from the Saudi Pro League has now emerged, potentially giving Newcastle licence to secure their most controversial deal yet.

According to GiveMeSport, Newcastle United are keen on signing Jordan Henderson from Al-Ettifaq this January transfer window, after reports of the midfielder's desire to return to the Premier League.

With Newcastle's connection to Saudi Arabia, journalist Dean Jones claims that Henderson heading to St. James' Park would be the shock of the window, due to the 33-year-old's U-turn on his decision to move to Saudi Arabia and "grow the game" there - just six months after his £13m switch.

Henderson is a boyhood Sunderland fan and former player, too, exacerbating the controversy of a potential move. His reception at St. James' Park might not go down well at all.

“There are some links with Jordan Henderson which would be the shock of the window for me if Henderson suddenly rocked up at Newcastle halfway through the season. I don't think it's the worst idea in the world from a football sense.

I'm pretty sure that Jordan Henderson is a Sunderland fan so, if not just for footballing reasons, emotional reasons too, I'll be surprised to see him put it on their shirt.”

With Sandro Tonali missing for the remainder of the season, Newcastle could look to add some quality in central midfield. Henderson would also improve his chances of making the England Euro 2024 squad, but would have to be comfortable putting his allegiances aside.

