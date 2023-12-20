Newcastle United planning superstar signing for 'the next Paulo Dybala': report

Newcastle United will look to sign a highly-rated forward compared to Paulo Dybala in the January transfer window.

Though currently sixth in the Premier League, Newcastle United have endured a difficult few weeks. They were knocked out of the Champions League after defeat to AC Milan, while a penalty shootout loss in the League Cup semi-final against Chelsea makes silverware less likely this season, too.

But the mood at the club could be about to change, with new signings touted for the upcoming window. Players such as Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have all joined Newcastle since PIF bought the club at the end of 2021, and the Magpies look to have identified the next superstar destined to rock up at St. James' Park.

Tonali was the latest superstar to pitch up at St. James' - before he was banned (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Newcastle will target the signing of Matias Soule in January, who is currently on loan at Frosinone from Juventus.

A left-footed right-winger, Soule's dribbling ability has earned him comparisons with fellow countrymen Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria, and has starred in Serie A this term with six goals and an assist in 15 games.

Juventus have kept track of their player, but are now reportedly willing to let the 20-year-old leave in January for the right price. Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that around £22m is needed to tempt the Old Lady into making a sale, a fee that Newcastle United would certainly be willing to pay for such a talented winger.

Soule has impressed while on loan at Frosinone (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Juventus are "increasingly inclined" to sell Soule, with an offer of that ilk "difficult to refuse".

With Miguel Almiron the only fit right-winger at the club at the moment, Soule could prove the perfect option to add both depth and quality to Eddie Howe's depleted squad, which has been savaged by injuries this term.

With two-and-a-half years still remaining on his Juventus contract, Soule is valued at £7m by Transfermarkt.

