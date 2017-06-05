Neymar, Beckham and Hamilton courtside for NBA Finals

There was some extra star dust at Oracle Arena for game two of the NBA Finals.

If LeBron James and Kevin Durant were not enough, Barcelona star Neymar was courtside for the Golden State Warriors' hosting of reigning champions the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Neymar – enjoying some time off before linking up with Brazil – was in esteemed company in Oakland, sitting alongside Formula One star Lewis Hamilton and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr..

The Warriors – unbeaten in 13 playoff encounters this season – won game one 113-91 against the Cavaliers on Thursday.