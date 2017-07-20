Neymar could make PSG Champions League contenders - Emery

The signing of Barcelona star Neymar could propel Paris Saint-Germain into Champions League contention, says the Ligue 1 club's coach Unai Emery.

Reports in the Brazil international's homeland have claimed that Neymar is prepared to accept a contract offer from PSG, as the capital club intend to activate a €222million release clause in his Camp Nou contract.

Barca claimed to be "200 per cent" certain that Neymar would remain in Spain, but it is claimed that the striker wishes to be the outright star in a team - a status he is denied as part of the 'MSN' front line at Barca alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Neymar played a leading role in Barca's stunning comeback from 4-0 down to PSG in last season's Champions League, but Emery says adding further star power to his squad could prevent such a collapse in the future,

"PSG wants the best players in the world, who are in the best clubs in the world," Emery told L'Equipe.

"If we want to compete with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and win the Champions League, then PSG must have a player of the world top five. We are trying to get one signed this summer."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure for Manchester United a year ago stripped PSG of their biggest-name talent, and Emery's first season in charge was a disappointment as they lost out to Monaco's burgeoning stars in Ligue 1.

And the Spanish coach says bringing a headline act to the Parc des Princes is a priority.

"Neymar belongs to the top five in the world," he said. "The president and the club have been working for years to attract the best players.

"The team, but also the fans, would be glad that there is a top five, six or seven player in addition to the already strong ones who are here.

"This quest is not easy. Maybe we'll get there, maybe not."