Neymar to join Ronaldo at Real Madrid? Zidane speaks out on PSG star

Zinedine Zidane refused to rule out a stunning move to bring Neymar to Real Madrid as he spoke ahead of this weekend's LaLiga derby with Atletico Madrid.

The Brazil star became the world's most expensive player when he swapped Madrid's Clasico rivals Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in August.

However, reports have linked the 25-year-old with a return to Spain, at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Zidane conceded anything could happen in the future.

"Neymar is a very good footballer, that's true," said Zidane as he prepared for Saturday's meeting with Atletico.

"I have the best players here at this club and the same goes for the dressing room. You can only work with and focus on the players that are here. As for the future, who knows?"

It was put to the Frenchman that Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo may have an issue with having to share the spotlight with Neymar, but the Bernabeu boss was evasive on the matter.

"There's no debate there really," he added. "We have to focus on today, on now, who knows what will happen in the future?

"I'm not going to come out and share my views on a player who doesn't play here. I respect him [Neymar], he's a good player, and that's it."

Neymar has helped PSG climb to the top of the Ligue 1 table, scoring seven goals in eight top-flight outings.