Barcelona refuse to pay transfer fee for Neymar - this is the deal they want instead

Barcelona are refusing to pay a transfer fee to re-sign Neymar from PSG, report Marca.

The Brazil international is desperate to leave Paris this summer and Barcelona have expressed an interest in bringing him back to the Camp Nou.

However, the La Liga champions do not want to pay anything for the player they sold to PSG for £198m in 2017.

Instead, the Blaugrana will offer several players in exchange for the 27-year-old.

In private, though, Barcelona expect Neymar to remain at the Parc des Princes beyond the closure of the European transfer window on September 2.

Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the situation but could be priced out of a move following the £88.5m purchase of Eden Hazard.

