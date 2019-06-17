PSG ready to sell Neymar this summer – but only at the right price

The 27-year-old became the world’s most expensive player when he arrived in Ligue 1 from Barcelona for €222 million in August 2017.

However, the 2018/19 campaign was a forgettable one for the forward as he struggled with injury problems and PSG again failed to impress in the Champions League as they were knocked out by Manchester United in the last 16.

L’Equipe reports that the Brazil star has grown frustrated at the club and the Ligue 1 outfit are ready to sell if a considerable offer comes in.

The news comes not long after PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned that poor behaviour will no longer be tolerated at his club.

“The players are going to have to assume their responsibilities even more than before," Al-Khelaifi told France Football.

"It has to be completely different. They will have to do more, work more. They are not here to have fun.

"And if they don't agree with this point of view, the doors are open. Ciao!

"I no longer want to have superstar behaviour."

