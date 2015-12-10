Neymar return depends on Barca forward - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said the amount of time Neymar spends sidelined with a groin injury depends on the player himself.

Neymar sustained the problem in training prior to Barca's 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in their final Champions League Group E fixture on Wednesday.

The Brazil international forward's father has already said his son will recover in time to feature at the Club World Cup, with Barca scheduled to play in the semi-finals on December 17.

However, Luis Enrique did not put a timeframe on Neymar's return after Lionel Messi's opener was cancelled out by Javier Hernandez in the first half at the BayArena.

"Any injury, whoever is the player involved, is always disappointing news for everyone here," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"Now we have to wait and see how he responds, what the doctors say in Barcelona and what the diagnosis is.

"After that we'll wait to see him back as with any other injured player, and hope he recovers well sooner or later. That depends on how he deals with it and what the doctors say."

Ballon d'Or finalist Neymar has scored 16 goals in 18 matches in all competitions this season.