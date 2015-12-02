Neymar will re-sign with Barca, promises father

Neymar's father insisted his son will renew with Barcelona, though the Brazil international is in no rush to sign a new deal.

There is three years remaining on Neymar's existing contract, but Premier League giants Manchester United have been credited with an interest.

However, Neymar Sr has reassured Barca fans the 23-year-old, who is on the three-man shortlist to win the Ballon d'Or, is happy at Camp Nou.

"We are going to renew with Barcelona, that's for sure," Neymar's father said following the La Liga awards.

"He has three more years at Barca, so there's no need for urgency. There's no rush.

"We are relaxed and sure that Neymar will continue here for many more years. He is happy in Barcelona and there's no need for a change."

Neymar leads the La Liga goalscoring charts with 14 goals as defending champions Barca top the standings by four points.