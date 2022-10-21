Neymar's limited-edition Puma boots launched ahead of World Cup 2022

Puma has released the signature football boots Neymar will be wearing for Brazil at World Cup 2022, with the colourway of his Puma Future Z 1.4 taking inspiration from outer space.

Part of the 'NJR Rare' pack, the boots combine a silver base with a different accent colour for the right and left boot. The laces and Puma logo on the right boot are pink, while the left boot features blue accents - a reverse of the colours found on the heels.

The German brand officially says the boot comes in a Puma Silver, Platinum Grey, Sunset Glow and Elektro Purple colourway.

It stated: "With a bag of tricks that is second to none, Neymar Jr. has the ability – and the audacity to drive any defender crazy. That’s rare. And that’s why the limited-edition Future 1.4 NJR Rare makes a bold statement with a colourway inspired by rare metals and all the space-age PUMA tech to back it up. Now go create."

Neymar's World Cup edition boots are almost identical to standard editions, with only slightly thinner laces and more elastic around the lace and forefoot area. The Puma Future Z 1.4 features the second-generation Fuzionfit+ technology, which is designed to adapt to the shape of a player's foot through a knit consisting of a mix of polyester and spandex yarns.

The boot performed superbly in FourFourTwo's testing of it earlier this year, too, earning a five-star review – making them some of the best football boots around. Incredibly lightweight and extremely responsive, the boots certainly didn't disappoint.

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma claims the knit provides a second-skin feeling, aiming to give support and flexibility throughout key movements within a game, regardless of if the laces are tied up or not.

Further forward on the boot, in the forefoot, the Future Z 1.4 has what Puma calls Advanced Creator Zones. These are made up of a mesh material with grippy textures applied to try and help with ball grip and also provide softness. This is because the mesh allows a thinner layer between foot and ball for a supposedly greater touch sensitivity.

The boot also utilises a Nano Grip sock liner insole and adaptive compression technology to prevent slippage, while also maintaining comfort. It maintains a lightweight profile with a minimal outsole, though it is still designed for superior traction.

The Future 1.4 NJR Rare edition in is available now at puma.com (opens in new tab) and at leading retailers worldwide.