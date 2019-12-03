Niall McGinn a doubt for Aberdeen’s clash with Rangers

Niall McGinn is a doubt for Aberdeen as they prepare to host Rangers in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Northern Ireland international picked up a calf strain after netting Aberdeen’s winner against St Mirren on Saturday.

Craig Bryson remains out with a knock along with long-term absentees Ethan Ross (thigh), Funso Ojo (hamstring) and Scott Wright (knee).

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hopes to have the squad that thrashed Hearts 5-0 on Sunday available again.

The Gers medical team are nursing a couple of knocks ahead of the journey north to Pittodrie but Gerrard is optimistic the players involved will pull through.

Winger Jordan Jones has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from a knee injury after complaining of a tight thigh muscle and will have to put his return date back by a few days.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Cosgrove, Anderson, D Campbell, McLennan, Wilson, Gleeson, Ferguson, Main, Cerny.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Flanagan, Tavernier, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Jack, Aribo, Kamara, King, Arfield, Barker, Kent, Ojo, Defoe, Morelos, Stewart, Murphy, Foderingham.