Niasse calls on Silva to throw shackles off in Hull's survival bid

Two-goal Hull City hero Oumar Niasse says Marco Silva should adopt an attacking approach after a brave change paid dividends in Saturday's 2-1 win over Swansea City.

Silva brought Niasse off the bench in place of defensive midfielder Alfred N'Diaye and the Senegal striker rewarded him with a brace to fire the Tigers back to within a point of safety.

Abel Hernandez had toiled alone until Niasse's introduction and the pair linked up to goalscoring effect after just six minutes together.

The Everton loanee believes Silva may have happened upon a winning template for home matches, with relegation rivals Sunderland and Middlesbrough still to visit the KCOM Stadium before the end of the season.

"The manager just said to me to push on to them and to make the runs," said Niasse.

"It was a good performance from the team and from me. At home I think we should play two up front more often. At home we need three points from every game.

"At Everton it was a difficult time and I didn't have that luck and, with the new manager [Ronald Koeman], I didn't get my chance."

Niasse's starring cameo was almost overshadowed as Alfie Mawson's header sparked a late Swansea surge, with Silva lamenting the rocky finish to the game, despite extending his unbeaten home run at the helm to six matches.

"We got three important points, of course I am happy," he said. "It was a tough, tough game. We improved in the second half and after that we controlled the game.

"I'm not happy with the last five minutes to give gifts to the opponent. The game only finishes when the referee gives the sign.

"It is a fair result for us. We work two systems and the players know what we want.

"We need to take points away from home as well, it is difficult."

Swans boss Paul Clement's plans were thrown into disarray by first-half injuries to Angel Rangel and the in-form Fernando Llorente.

"Two injuries in the first half have hurt us and in the second half we were limited to what we could do," he said.

"There's a lot of football to be played. I didn't think we were anywhere near safe and we are not anywhere near safe now.

"We have 10 games to go and have to bounce back next week against Bournemouth."