Nice 3 Toulouse 0: Plea strikes again as hosts go top

Nice returned to the top of Ligue 1 with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Toulouse at the Allianz Riviera.

Lucien Favre's men were behind Monaco on goal difference after their title rivals' win over Bastia on Saturday, but have now restored a three-point advantage over Leonardo Jardim's side.

They also move four points clear of Paris Saint-Germain in third after the champions' mixed league form continued with defeat to Montpellier.

Alassane Plea shone in the absence of the injured Mario Balotelli and he opened the scoring after 23 minutes by racing on to Dante's high pass before beating goalkeeper Alban Lafont with an early finish to make it nine league goals this season.

Nice struck again three minutes later. Dante was again the creator, his pass setting up Younes Belhanda to loft a fine strike over the head of the stranded Lafont, giving the attacking midfielder goals in back-to-back matches.

Jean Michael Seri then latched on to Plea's flick-on and coolly made it three with 25 minutes remaining as eighth-placed Toulouse were left to ponder a run of only one victory in their last seven top-flight games.