Arsenal send scout to watch Italy international for third time – report

Arsenal will watch Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella in action on Wednesday night as they step up their efforts to sign the playmaker.

Barella is enjoying a fine season in Serie A, leading to his October call-up for Italy. Since then he has won five caps and scored in the most recent international break against Finland.

Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira has reported that the Gunners are keen on the 22-year-old, who is aware of the Premier League club’s interest.

The lively midfielder may be seen as a potential replacement for the Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey – incidentally, Cagliari’s opponents on Wednesday night when a Gunners scout will reportedly be in attendance once more.

Barella is reportedly valued at around €50m by his club, who currently languish in the bottom half of the Serie A table.

THEN READ…

OPTIMISM One Twitter user has noticed something uplifting about Arsenal

LIST 7 Premier League players whose stock has plummeted in 2018/19

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!