Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic return for Celtic’s game with Hearts
By PA Staff
Fit-again midfielders Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic return to the Celtic squad for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts at Parkhead on Thursday night.
Defender Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee) are still out.
Long-term injury victim Christopher Jullien (knee) and fellow defender Greg Taylor (shoulder) are working their way back to fitness.
Hearts will be without Beni Baningime after the midfielder was carried off with an ankle injury in Saturday’s win over St Mirren.
Defender Taylor Moore returns from suspension.
Wing-back Alex Cochrane is expected to be restored to the starting line-up after being rested at the weekend.
