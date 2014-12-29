No approach for Ajax boss De Boer, says agent

The managerial vacancy at Crystal Palace has sparked widespread speculation that Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew could be set for a return to the club he played at for four years.

Those rumours have in turn led some to suggest that De Boer could be in line for a move from the Eredivisie giants to St James' Park to fill the void left by Pardew.

However, in an interview with Sky Sports, De Boer's representative Guido Albers has dismissed any notion of an immediate switch.

"Frank will never leave Ajax during this season," he said.

"There has been no contact to myself, or Ajax, from another club for Frank.

"We have received no approach at this stage."

De Boer has enjoyed a stellar four years in charge at Ajax, where he has won four consecutive league titles.

The Amsterdam club are currently second in the Eredivisie, four points behind PSV at the halfway stage of the season.