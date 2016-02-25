No Atletico star could play for Real Madrid - Guti
Atletico Madrid will be looking to increase the gap over Real Madrid when the two rivals meet in La Liga on Saturday.
Guti believes no current Atletico Madrid player could break into the Real Madrid starting XI.
The Madrid rivals are set to go head-to-head in La Liga on Saturday with Atletico second in the table, eight points behind leaders Barcelona and one ahead of third-placed Real.
And as the two sides prepare to meet at the Santiago Bernabeu, Guti - who made over 500 appearances for Real between 1995 and 2010 - has played down the quality in the Atletico side.
When asked if he would pick anyone from Atletico for the Real team, the Spaniard is quoted as saying by AS: "It would be hard. I can't think of anyone who could play for Real Madrid."
However, the former Spain international did heap praise on Atletico coach Diego Simeone.
"In my time to play at the [Vicente] Calderon it was an easy game against them. With 'Cholo' things are now much more complicated," he said.
"Atletico is one of Real's biggest rivals, but as a Madridista I like for them to always lose."
