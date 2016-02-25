No Atletico star could play for Real Madrid - Guti

Guti believes no current Atletico Madrid player could break into the Real Madrid starting XI.

The Madrid rivals are set to go head-to-head in La Liga on Saturday with Atletico second in the table, eight points behind leaders Barcelona and one ahead of third-placed Real.

And as the two sides prepare to meet at the Santiago Bernabeu, Guti - who made over 500 appearances for Real between 1995 and 2010 - has played down the quality in the Atletico side.

When asked if he would pick anyone from Atletico for the Real team, the Spaniard is quoted as saying by AS: "It would be hard. I can't think of anyone who could play for Real Madrid."

However, the former Spain international did heap praise on Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

"In my time to play at the [Vicente] Calderon it was an easy game against them. With 'Cholo' things are now much more complicated," he said.

"Atletico is one of Real's biggest rivals, but as a Madridista I like for them to always lose."