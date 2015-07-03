No bids for 'Chelsea target' Baba, claim Augsburg

Despite apparent interest from a host of Premier League sides, Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter says no bids have been made for Abdul Rahman Baba.

The Ghana full-back has been heavily linked with Chelsea as well as Manchester City and Arsenal in recent weeks, having impressed in his first season at Bundesliga side Augsburg last term.

The 21-year-old made 29 starts in the German top-flight last term as Augsburg finished fifth but sporting director Stefan Reuter says he does not expect the defender to leave.

"Baba's got a long-term contract and said numerous times that he's feeling very comfortable here," the former Germany international told reporters.

"We haven't got any offers so it's not relevant for us at the moment. However, if his development continues like this it is possible that he might leave us some time in the future.

"If a player from Augsburg can make the move to a top club in Europe and the numbers add up we will discuss it and consider whether or not it makes sense.

"I don't see him leaving this summer."