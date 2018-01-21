No chance of January move, says Vidal

Arturo Vidal says there is "no chance" of him leaving Bayern Munich in January as he wants to challenge for the Champions League this season.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea despite head coach Jupp Heynckes' insistence nobody would be sold during the transfer window.

The deal to bring Leon Goretzka to the Allianz Arena from Schalke at the end of the season has led to further suggestions Vidal could look for a new club in 2018.

While he would not discount the idea of leaving Bayern before the start of next term, Vidal insists his most pressing goal is to win Europe's top club competition for the first time in his career.

"I'm still here until June and I'm happy," he said after the Bundesliga leaders' 4-2 win over Werder Bremen.

"I hope to win the Champions League and then we'll see what happens, but at this moment I am 100 per cent at Bayern and there is no chance of changing teams."

15 - have won their last 15 games against Bremen - all time Bundesliga record for any team against an opponent. Run. January 21, 2018

Jerome Gondorf gave Bremen a surprise lead against Bayern on Sunday and the visitors made it 2-2 with 16 minutes to play after Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski had turned the match around.

Two further goals from Bayern's forward pair eventually made the victory safe and Vidal admitted they were caught cold by the way Florian Kohfeldt's side approached the game.

"They surprised us," he said. "They went out to look for the win from the first minute and that made it a bit difficult.

"But thank God, in the end, we were able to get the three points.

"We hope to be champions as soon as possible to focus 100 per cent on the Champions League."