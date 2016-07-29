No deal done for Pogba, says Raiola
Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, says there is no deal agreed for the player to leave Juventus and has hit out at "parrot" journalists.
No agreement has been reached between Juventus and Manchester United over the transfer of Paul Pogba, according to the player's agent, Mino Raiola.
Reports on Thursday suggested that a breakthrough in talks between the two clubs had been reached, meaning the midfielder was cleared to undergo a medical ahead of a world-record move back to Old Trafford.
But Raiola has hit out at "parrot" journalists and insisted that a deal has not yet been agreed with any other side.
"Journalist = parrots," he wrote on Twitter. "No deal done between clubs.
"It's a game between Italy press and UK press who [will] announce it first and who is worse."
Journalist = parrotsNo deal done between ClubsIts a game between Italy press and UK press who announce it first and who is worse.July 29, 2016
Pogba is reportedly set to cost United close to €120million, with Raiola to claim a fee of as much as €20m - a complication that is rumoured to have held up the protracted transfer.
Real Madrid have long been linked with a desire to sign the France international, but the Champions League holders are believed to have been put off by the record-breaking price tag.
Raiola posted a similar tweet last week to dispel talk that Pogba's future had been secured, saying: "There is no deal done regarding Paul Pogba, lots of bla bla bla."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.