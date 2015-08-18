No further signings at Swansea, claims Monk

Swansea City manager Garry Monk says the club's business in the current transfer window is all but done.

The Premier League outfit have brought in the likes of Eder, Andre Ayew and Franck Tabanou during the close-season as they seek to build on their eighth-placed finish last term.

Ayew in particular has impressed, scoring in both league games this season, and Monk does not feel there is any need for further transfer activity.

"I think we are done, I am not actively looking for anyone," he told the South Wales Evening Post.

"You can never say never, but nothing is imminent or anything like that and there will be no-one going out either.

"The squad I have is the one I wanted. We worked hard in the summer to get everything sorted early so we had good preparation time, and you can see in how we have started that is proving beneficial.

"I am very happy with the squad I have got."

Having taken four points from fixtures with Chelsea and Newcastle United, Monk's men face early strugglers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.