No hesitation for Eduardo as he makes Shakhtar return

Eduardo da Silva has declared it feels like he has never been away after completing his return to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Croatia striker spent four years at Shakhtar between 2010 and 2014, winning the Ukrainian Premier League in each season, as well as the domestic cup on three occasions.

He left for Flamengo in July last year but after just one season in Brazil, the former Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal man has now completed his switch back to Shakhtar, agreeing terms on an 18-month deal.

"Firstly, I am very happy to have finally returned," Eduardo told the club's official website. "To be honest, the time has passed by so fast that it feels like I never left! I will give my all to Shakhtar.

"At the beginning of last week, I received a phone call. Honestly, though I was still a player of Flamengo, it didn’t take me long to make a decision – I immediately accepted the offer because I like it here.

"I remember when I came here, we won several league titles, won the cup, the Super Cup. There are only fond memories.

"Shakhtar are a great club who always strive for more and work a lot for that. Hopefully, in the coming season, we will win new trophies."