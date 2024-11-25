No I'm not lying - EA FC 25 has been discounted by 57% in the Black Friday sales

EA FC 25 may have only been released for two months, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing its price in the Black Friday sales.

Last week we saw a 39 per cent discount on the game, but argued that those brave enough to hold their nerve could see an even bigger saving closer to Black Friday... and we were right! Now available for just $29.99, EA FC 25 has hit it's lowest-ever price, with the 57 per cent discount undoubtedly making it the best deal we've seen so far while scouring for the most impressive savings.

But we're not just flogging the game for the sake of it - our expert reviewer believes that it's one of the best soccer games that's been released in a long time when reviewing EA FC 25, with the new game mode Rush helping make it even more enjoyable.

"EA FC 25 might feel very familiar but it has much-needed additions that make this the best soccer game we’ve seen in a while," we wrote in our review. "Rush mode could be the massive hit we’ve all been waiting for, bringing a social element to a soccer game we’ve been missing for a long long time.

"If you’re a fan of competitive and fun games with your friends, this year’s EA FC is a no-brainer. Prefer to play offline? There are more Career Mode improvements this year than the last few generations combined and with FC IQ the gameplay on the field feels more realistic than ever. EA FC 25 is a fantastic year for the franchise and well worth a purchase if you’ve been itching for a new soccer video game to pull you back in."

So, if you're looking for a way to pass the time during the winter months, or want to gift your child with one of the best presents on Christmas morning, then snapping up EA FC 25 from Amazon while you still can is a simple option. There's plenty other of the best Black Friday soccer deals available, too.

EA Sports FC 25: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Jude Bellingham's iconic celebration is prevalent on the latest version of the game, and is something you'll be copying after taking advantage of this amazing saving. There's no better way to pass the time than gathering a group of friends and setting up a huge knockout tournament - and there's no better time to buy the game, too.