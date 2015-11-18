No January spending spree, confirms Mostyn

Chairman Jeff Mostyn insists the arrival of American investors at AFC Bournemouth will not dramatically alter the club's plans for the January transfer window.

Chicago-based firm Peak6 Investments acquired a 25 per cent stake in the club from Russian owner Maxim Demin at the start of November.

However, the deal does not automatically mean manager Eddie Howe will suddenly be given major funds to strengthen his squad at the start of 2016.

"They are shareholders and have a lot of expertise but we already had a plan for the January market," Mostyn told BBC Sport.

"Any additional funds we can bring in shares the burden but the total we are looking at will remain the same."

After four Premier League defeats on the spin, Bournemouth find themselves in 18th place in the table.

Their first season in the top flight has been badly hampered by injuries, with new recruits Max Gradel and Tyrone Mings, plus leading scorer Callum Wilson, all long-term absentees.

Howe may want to add some fresh faces to his playing staff in January, but Mostyn is adamant the club will not be held to ransom over fees.

"We know it's not the best window to be doing business in, those quality players tend to stay and the others have inflated values," he added.

"So the one thing I can assure everybody is that we will not be trading in the market above the value of what we believe a player is worth.

"But the philosophy of the manager remains, it's how we got here and you can't change that overnight."