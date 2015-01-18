No ligament damage for Inter's Ranocchia

Inter have received some positive news on the injury front after scans revealed that captain Andrea Ranocchia's knee problem is not as bad as first feared.

Ranocchia sustained the blow in Saturday's goalless Serie A draw at Empoli on Saturday.

The defender was withdrawn from the action after half-time, leaving coach Roberto Mancini fearing that he would be without his skipper for a substantial period of time.

However, tests on Ranocchia's left knee indicated he had not suffered any ligament damage.

A post on Inter's twitter account read: "Tests have confirmed that @23_Frog [Ranocchia] has suffered no knee ligament damage."

Ranocchia has made 21 appearances for Inter this season, scoring twice