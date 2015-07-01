No meeting with Arsenal has occurred - Vidal's agent

Arturo Vidal's agent said he has had no discussions with Arsenal, despite rumours the Chile midfielder was set to leave Juventus for London.

Reports of a €30million deal emerged linking Vidal to the Emirates Stadium, forcing player agent Fernando Felicevich to deny the speculation.

"I had no contact with Arsenal," Felicevich told Radio America in Argentina.

Another of Felicevich's clients, Eugenio Mena, however is on the outer at Cruzeiro, and the representative confirmed River Plate were among the suitors.

"The interest of River is there, now has to be transformed into something formal," Felicevich added.

Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, another Chile international on Felicevich's books, will remain at Boca Juniors.