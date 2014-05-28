No need for Atletico Madrid to sell, claims CEO

A host of Atletico's star players have been linked with moves away from the Vicente Calderon after an impressive season that saw them win La Liga and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Despite boasting significantly less financial muscle than league rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, Miguel Angel Gil Marin says they have no need to sell their top assets.

He also hinted there could be new and improved contracts for some of their better players - with the likes of Diego Costa, Miranda and Raul Garcia all linked with moves away.

"Our club does not need to sell any member of the first-team squad to improve the balance sheet," he told Atletico's official website.

"We understand why other clubs are interested in our players, as it is normal after the season we have just had that the most powerful clubs in the world are interested in them.

"We also understand that the players that have been key to our great season will want to improve and we are ready to improve their contracts within the possibilities of this club."

Costa has reportedly been the subject of close interest from Premier League club Chelsea after a season that saw him score 36 goals in all competitions.

Speaking about any players who wish to leave, he stated Atleti would not be rushed into cheap sales.

"For those that do not want to continue we can only point them in the direction of their release clauses," he added.

"Those that want to leave the club must do so against the wishes of Atletico."